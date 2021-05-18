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THE BORDER CRISIS - very real and very dangerous!
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80 views • May 18, 2021
Full Show Info: https://danhappel.com/the-border-crisis-very-real-and-very-dangerous/
The illegal immigration crisis on our Southern Border is quite real and is resulting in greatly increased drug/human trafficking, violence/murder/rape, and unsafe conditions for U.S. residents and the thousands of illegal aliens being used as pawns by Marxist progressives dreaming of a borderless world where no nation states exist. As a consequence of these failed open border policies, the numbers of illegals has increased at an exponential rate since Biden/Harris were appointed to office and announced an end to many of the border security programs that the Trump Administration had worked hard to put in place as part of his sovereign America ideology.
Many of the identifiable European nations that comprise the European Union are also struggling to survive because of the same open border policies of the globalists in control for the past 6 decades. During the coerced transition to regional government known as the European Union, individual nation states have ceded control of their immigration policies until many have seen their social order unrecognizably transformed and culture demographically overwhelmed. Brexit and other European independence movements are a consequence of this type of globalist overreach and now present a meaningful challenge to the new global order.
It is time for Americans of all races, creeds and colors to recognize the purpose of unlimited illegal immigration and to demand that so-called leaders honor their oath of office to uphold protect and defend the Constitution and our republic against all enemies foreign and domestic. Our national survival is at stake!
https://danhappel.com/join-our-email-list/
The illegal immigration crisis on our Southern Border is quite real and is resulting in greatly increased drug/human trafficking, violence/murder/rape, and unsafe conditions for U.S. residents and the thousands of illegal aliens being used as pawns by Marxist progressives dreaming of a borderless world where no nation states exist. As a consequence of these failed open border policies, the numbers of illegals has increased at an exponential rate since Biden/Harris were appointed to office and announced an end to many of the border security programs that the Trump Administration had worked hard to put in place as part of his sovereign America ideology.
Many of the identifiable European nations that comprise the European Union are also struggling to survive because of the same open border policies of the globalists in control for the past 6 decades. During the coerced transition to regional government known as the European Union, individual nation states have ceded control of their immigration policies until many have seen their social order unrecognizably transformed and culture demographically overwhelmed. Brexit and other European independence movements are a consequence of this type of globalist overreach and now present a meaningful challenge to the new global order.
It is time for Americans of all races, creeds and colors to recognize the purpose of unlimited illegal immigration and to demand that so-called leaders honor their oath of office to uphold protect and defend the Constitution and our republic against all enemies foreign and domestic. Our national survival is at stake!
https://danhappel.com/join-our-email-list/
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