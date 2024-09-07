BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Devil in Disguise
Our Amazing Grace
124 views • 8 months ago



In this podcast, Scott breaks down a recent Tucker Carlson interview with two individuals claiming to have the solution to the health crisis in America. This interview represents the deceptive nature of Satan’s control of the world matrix. Scott then zooms out to the spiritual agenda and the only real solution.Show more


*******


Links for this episode:


Industry-captured healthcare: two whistleblowers reveal the truth behind America’s sickness epidemic https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c_a4DEJOcqM


Delingpod: Mike Yeadon https://www.bitchute.com/video/jVSbx8CtldKv


Elvis Presley - (You're The) Devil In Disguise (Official Animated Video) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OhW6t4rEJwU


Calley & Casey Means: How Big Pharma Keeps You Sick, and the Dark Truth About Ozempic and the Pill https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mUH4Co2wE-I


Bureau_of_Justice_Assistance_Pandemic_Mutual_Law_Enforcement_assistance https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/uptnljpsp1f2n90itg83d/Bureau_of_Justice_Assistance_Pandemic_Mutual_Law_Enforcement_assistance.pdf?rlkey=ojinwitnacg97v8tljil5swxt&st=d4ooo973&dl=0


CDC DOJ Legal Framework Response public health 2021 2 https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/hl9ta9p6k1u1jch4hyfba/CDC-DOJ-Legal-Framework-Response-public-health-2021-2.pdf?rlkey=u51bxwize0i4p5bp0lpncvree&st=85uj46xa&dl=0


WEAPONIZATION OF PUBLIC HEALTH_CHAMBERS 2 https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/do4kfmxhfw2csn5f4yk91/WEAPONIZATION-OF-PUBLIC-HEALTH_CHAMBERS-2.pdf?rlkey=br5vm3a870x5qiq77o95lyn1j&st=sokqu4go&dl=0


The Devil in Disguise PowerPoint https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/in12fg3hc8n8nu0ivbie4/The-Devil-in-Disguise.pptx?rlkey=ijm078ijfuupeq4m9tm74cgly&st=odc3m0vz&dl=0


*************


To learn more about Our Amazing Grace, visit our websites: https://www.ouramazinggrace.net/home


https://www.graceschara.com/


To sign up for Our Amazing Grace Newsletter: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/subscribe


Show less




