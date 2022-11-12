Create New Account
Ben Bergquam | Maricopa County Suspicious Activity... Printed Ballots by the Truckload
417 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 16 days ago |
FIX IS IN: Arizona Ballots Make Stop at Runbeck Printing Company to Scan Ballot Envelopes Before They Are Sent to County — WITH NO OBSERVERS

Ben Bergquam was outside the Maricopa County election center and followed a Penske truck leave the center and return to Runbeck. Once at Runbeck, the gate is closed.

More of the Penske trucks at the Maricopa County elections office. Almost like history repeating itself from 2020! Is it in confidence or corruption?

Looks like that commercial property that the Penske truck returned to was the office of RunBeck Election Services.

@RealAmVoice

Keywords
arizonaben bergquammaricopa countyballot printingpenske trucks

