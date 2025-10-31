THE ENHANCED GAMES & AI SUPERINTELLIGENCE: HOW FAR IS TOO FAR?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A new multi-sport event, the “Enhanced Games,” is redefining competition—allowing athletes to use performance-enhancing drugs with the backing of billionaire investor Peter Thiel, a vocal advocate of transhumanism. At the same time, more than 800 public figures, including Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, are calling for a pause on artificial intelligence “superintelligence” development, warning that unchecked AI could pose existential risks to humanity. Are we witnessing the dawn of a new human species—or the beginning of our undoing?