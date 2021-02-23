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Los Genes Anunnaki Presentes en el Código Genético Humano
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16 views • February 23, 2021
Video originalmente subido: May 8, 2020
En este video exponemos la historia oculta de los gigantes extraterrestres que vinieron a posar como dioses, instituir religiones para idolatrarlos y la genética que mezclaron con la humanidad.
Informe Planetario🌎
https://www.revelacionhumana.info/informe-planetario
Gracias por todo su apoyo🤗🙏🏼❤️🌎
Caso del gigante encontrado en Arabia Saudita
http://objectiveministries.org/creation/news.html
En este video exponemos la historia oculta de los gigantes extraterrestres que vinieron a posar como dioses, instituir religiones para idolatrarlos y la genética que mezclaron con la humanidad.
Informe Planetario🌎
https://www.revelacionhumana.info/informe-planetario
Gracias por todo su apoyo🤗🙏🏼❤️🌎
Caso del gigante encontrado en Arabia Saudita
http://objectiveministries.org/creation/news.html
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