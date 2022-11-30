Going Dark

‘Yes, Master Xi’

* World looks away as China sends in the tanks.

* Apple’s loyalty is to the Chinese government.

* It restricts airdrop, cripples China protests.

* It has been sucking up to the ChiComs for years.

* It is actively lying to cover for the ChiCom regime.

* It has done plenty to eliminate free speech.

* Obey or be banned: it is clearly abusing its power; will restrict any company it dislikes.

* It is doing the bidding of China.

Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-apple-now-active-collaborator-chinas-murderous-police-state





The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 29 November 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6316325975112

