Going Dark

‘Yes, Master Xi’
* World looks away as China sends in the tanks.
* Apple’s loyalty is to the Chinese government.
* It restricts airdrop, cripples China protests.
* It has been sucking up to the ChiComs for years.
* It is actively lying to cover for the ChiCom regime.
* It has done plenty to eliminate free speech.
* Obey or be banned: it is clearly abusing its power; will restrict any company it dislikes.
* It is doing the bidding of China.
* Someone needs to step up and stop Apple.
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-apple-now-active-collaborator-chinas-murderous-police-state
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 29 November 2022
