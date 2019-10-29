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United Nations Silences Utah Journalist
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793 views • October 29, 2019
United Nations police admit they took over part of an American city (Salt Lake) and that journalists right to record public officers was denied because it was a "UN Compound" and the journalist had no right to record public servants as guaranteed by the US Constitution. Let your elected officials know you don't approve of the UN taking away Americans rights by signing the petition here http://unitednationsutah.com/
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Become a member of Defending Utah http://www.defendingutah.org/page/membership
Sponsors
www.nusmile.com
www.highercallingfirearms.com
www.americanappliancehvac.com
www.blacklotuswebdev.com
www.andersenaccounting.com
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