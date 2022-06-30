What Are The Three Snares Jesus Warned About?

There is a fascinating but greatly overlooked passage in the Holy Bible about the Second Coming of Christ. Modern Bible prophecy teachers love to talk about the mysteries in the Book of the Revelation of Jesus Christ, but they run away from expounding on Jesus’ plain talk about three deadly snares. His blunt warning is not mysterious. It is easy to understand, but it doesn’t motivate prophecy junkies to buy books and courses to know more.

Nevertheless, Jesus strongly advised us to “take heed to yourselves” regarding the three traps that could trip us up on the final day. Indeed, one would assume that the deadly traps must be the top three of the seven deadly sins: pride, greed, and lust. Not so, but it does include Number Five on the Big Seven Sins. We are talking about gluttony.

Curiously, only St. Luke was inspired to record Jesus’ warning that we must each conquer these three sins before we die, or He returns on the final day. It should not be surprising that it was St. Luke. Apostle Paul called Luke his “beloved physician.” Luke was Paul’s doctor who traveled alongside him. Doctor Luke knew that his patients’ poor eating habits caused many illnesses.

More than the other three Gospel writers, St. Luke ministered to the saints’ spiritual, emotional, and physical needs. Only Dr. Luke recorded Jesus saying, “Physician, heal thyself” and “They that are whole need not a physician, but they that are sick.” Consequently, because Luke was a doctor, his ears perked up when Jesus mentioned three bad habits that lead to poor physical and mental health.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 6/30/22





It’s the Final Day! The day when Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day!

https://tru.news/3PDRV1R