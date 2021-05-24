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False Flag "COVID-19 Pandemic" Depopulation Program Exposed Iatrogenic Death Cult - Dr. Ben Edwards
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180 views • May 24, 2021
TEXAS LIBERTY ADVOCATE NETWORK ARCHIVE

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Doctors Testify Before Texas State Senate Against Mandatory "COVID-19 Vaccination" 5/6/2021
https://texasscorecard.com/state/senate-hearing-scheduled-for-ban-on-vaccine-passports/

Iatrogenesis is the causation of a disease, a harmful complication, or other ill effect by any medical activity, including diagnosis, intervention, error, or negligence. First used in this sense in 1924, the term was introduced to sociology in 1976 by Ivan Illich, alleging that industrialized societies impair quality of life by overmedicalizing life.

This past week at the Texas Senate Committee on State Affairs took testimony from Texas physicians regarding SB 1669: Stop Forced Vaccination and Vaccine Passports in Texas. SB 1669 was sponsored by Senator Bob Hall.
- Dr. Ben Edwards - Veritas Wellness https://medical.veritashealthycommunity.com/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwbz6ET9fJ8Kc0lPDF1_CAg
"I transitioned from Conventional Family Practice Medicine to Integrative Medicine integrating our God-given natural ability for the body to fix itself and it's clear in the literature that if we steward this God-given design through nutrition, proper nutrition, hydration, exercise, sunlight, most importantly peace, not fear - fear has overcome this nation. This Spirit of Fear that I do not submit to, has overcome this nation, in my opinion - and if that is influencing policy decisions, I don't want to have to be subjected to those policies. So yes, there is much that you can do to improve your immune system, and it sounds too simple but it's true. Eat God's food, not man's food, exercise, get some sunlight, move around a little bit, and most importantly be at peace. Your immune system will do what it is designed to do. Thank you."
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texasdr ben edwardsvaccine passports
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