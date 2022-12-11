Global Alert News - #383 - Dane Wigington

One hour weekly broadcast for Saturday December 10, 2022. - Many headlines this week. Crippling snowstorm hits Beijing with chemical ice nucleated "artificial snow". 2500 seals wash up dead in Alaska. Cal. rice + other crops only 1/2 due to 15 year ENGINEERED drought. 90% of oxygen producing plankton in the oceans is now gone. Help stop aerosol poisoning of our Earth.
