Global Alert News - #383 - Dane Wigington
Published Yesterday

One hour weekly broadcast for Saturday December 10, 2022.  - Many headlines this week. Crippling snowstorm hits Beijing with chemical ice nucleated "artificial snow".  2500 seals wash up dead in Alaska.  Cal. rice + other crops only 1/2 due to 15 year ENGINEERED drought. 90% of oxygen producing plankton in the oceans is now gone. Help stop aerosol poisoning of our Earth.

