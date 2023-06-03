How Loving Kindness Meditation Transforms Your Life, by Brian Ruhe in 2012

This is a flashback video to 2012 when I just started making regular videos each week. I taught this mainstream Theravada Buddhist meditation practice called metta or loving-kindness, in about 2,000 classes from 1996 - 2016. This talk is followed by a guided meditation video, which you can play again and again to meditate to.

