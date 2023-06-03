Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
How Loving Kindness Meditation Transforms Your Life, by Brian Ruhe in 2012
3 views
channel image
Brian Ruhe
Published Yesterday |

This is a flashback video to 2012 when I just started making regular videos each week. I taught this mainstream Theravada Buddhist meditation practice called metta or loving-kindness, in about 2,000 classes from 1996 - 2016. This talk is followed by a guided meditation video, which you can play again and again to meditate to.

Join us at https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-alien-contact

Please phone into Brian Ruhe's live radio show any Tuesday from 6-8 pm EST at Studio B at https://revolution.radio/

All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" and scroll down.
Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/
Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe
Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/

My website: http://www.brianruhe.ca
https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353
https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe
https://vk.com/brianruhe

https://tv.gab.com/channel/Brian_Ruhe
Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/[email protected]
My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome
MP3 audios and video at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe

My three books are available at Amazon.
https://www.amazon.com/s?k=brian+ruhe&crid=1ZU2U0DOIY0QG&sprefix=%2Caps%2C101&ref=nb_sb_ss_recent_1_0_recent

Keywords
meditationbuddhismbrian ruheguided meditationloving kindnessmetta

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket