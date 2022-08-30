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Trader Joe’s Manager Threatens Customer For Talking About Covid And Religion With Employees
Radio Remnant
Radio Remnant
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84 views • August 30, 2022

Allan Stevo is the best selling author of “Face Masks in One Lesson” (https://www.amazon.com/Face-Masks-Lesson-Allan-Stevo/dp/1953847005/) — a book on how to never again wear a face mask — and "Face Masks Hurt Kids" (https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B09PJ6V6X6/), a book on why to never again wear a face mask. 

On August 7, 2022, Allan Stevo was shopping at Trader Joe's in Templeton, California. This video is the video taken of a manager there telling him that he may not speak about religion or Covid with employees anymore.

Thank you to those who made this video possible:
- Greg Lilley
- Garn and Angie Anderson

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Keywords
healthcaliforniapoliticscdcgodjesuschurchreligionillegaltestingpcrcovidface masksallan stevotrader joeshealth mandatestempleton
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