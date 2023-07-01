Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Zimbabwean Activist Leads The Charge Against The US Bully
channel image
African Voice
3 Subscribers
9 views
Published a day ago

African nations are looking at alternatives to the us dollar which has been weaponised against nations who refuse to comply with american demands. Zimbabwe has set the bar quite high in leading the fightback against western hedgemony. The days are over for imperialism and neocolonialism in Africa.

Keywords
abusepowerimperialismcolonial

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket