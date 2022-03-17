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Dr. Stephen Karanja (Deceased): COVID mRNA Injections Are Not Even Vaccines
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184 views • March 17, 2022
Doctor Karanja died from "covid" in April of last year, two weeks after calling out the Kenyan government and WHO for experimenting on the public.
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