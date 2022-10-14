The Crypto Conspiracy Podcast - Episode 25 - Silver Is A Steal

Silver remains the best asset to own and it's a steal under at just under $20.

It’s no secret that the silver market can be incredibly volatile and highly manipulated. From September 2021 to September 2022 alone, silver price levels ranging from below $18 per ounce to $28.50.

As long as financial markets are reasonably confident that central banks can strike an acceptable balance between raising interest rates to curb inflation and preventing the financial and economic system from falling off the cliff, gold and silver prices may keep flexing. However, the risk that central banks will not succeed in their plans and cause a major crisis is real, and this is what will ultimately drive silver prices through the roof.

