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She is mad as hell
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280 views • January 12, 2021
This lady is on point except for little but important detail, she uses the same language as the media and government narrative about the existence of this fake pandemic, there is 99.96% cure rate since there is no such thing as Covid-19.
In so doing she loses the ground on which she stands to argue her case.
In so doing she loses the ground on which she stands to argue her case.
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