Brighteon Broadcast News, July 11, 2023 - Corporate media DEFENDS child sex trafficking by attacking blockbuster "Sound of Freedom" movie

0:00 Sex Trafficking

23:20 Los Angeles is Finished

41:14 WEF





- Corporate media attacks "Sound of Freedom" to try to bury truth about child sex trafficking

- The spectrum of left-wing EVIL: #Abortion -> #Trans mutilations -> Child #trafficking -> Organ harvesting

- Almost every Democrat in America is willing to go along with child mutilations and murder

- Seething evil has taken over the minds and dark souls of the Left in America

- We must arrest and criminally prosecute all surgeons that mutilate children

- Some children sold into sex slavery are sold by their own parents

- Target retail stores are engaged in sexualization of children, warn AGs

- God's wrath has been unleashed upon America because the nation has turned away from God

- America must make a choice: Satan or God. Biden represents satanism and demonism

- America will be "turned to rubble" if God is not brought back into the fold

- Rapper 50 Cent warns that Los Angeles will collapse under no-bail crime policies

- WEF wants to use digital money controls to BAN purchases of ammo

- Fiat currency #hyperinflation will drive the masses into #crypto as more reliable money

- Privacy coins will be the top destination of choice for those who want to protect their assets

- Liberals argue that #censorship is the "highest form of speech"





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





