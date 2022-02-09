Ottawa Police Posturing to take Children from Protesters - Freedom Convoy 2022

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The Ottawa Police are running out of tactics to deal with the protest in their city. Rather than forming a dialogue with the most peaceful, organized protest in Canadian history, in a most disgusting display, they are now turning to Child Protective Services to possibly have their children taken from them.
Hammer Head Garage:
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#freedomconvoy2022 #truckerconvoy2022 #children
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