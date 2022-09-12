Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Main Contest Between the Communist China and Us Is Actually the Contest Between the Two Different Systems，the Last Strategy for CCP Is ‘Partially Close the Country but Not Shut It Down Completely’
40 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 2 months ago |
Shop now

https://gnews.org/post/p1jwqde3a

The most important thing to dry up the United States is the financial system, take out the U.S. financial, the U.S. military cannot sustain; through the blue gold yellow, fentanyl mess up the U.S. democratic system, the legal system, so that the U.S. social chaos, internal weakness, mess up the United States

Keywords
warroombannonbioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewshydroxychloroquineivermectinhcqccpvirusnfscgedurolfgmusicukraine rescuegettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disaster

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket