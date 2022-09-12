The Main Contest Between the Communist China and Us Is Actually the Contest Between the Two Different Systems，the Last Strategy for CCP Is ‘Partially Close the Country but Not Shut It Down Completely’

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https://gnews.org/post/p1jwqde3a
The most important thing to dry up the United States is the financial system, take out the U.S. financial, the U.S. military cannot sustain; through the blue gold yellow, fentanyl mess up the U.S. democratic system, the legal system, so that the U.S. social chaos, internal weakness, mess up the United States