So Goes Israel, So Goes America 03/05/2024

Today is all about Israel. God has told Chris Reed “So Goes Israel, So Goes America”. In other words, if we are against Israel, God will be against America. Pastor Stan shares with us how the Biden Regime abandons Israel and how Kamala Harris calls for Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza. Finally, we take a look at the Future of Israel, through the eyes of God’s Prophets.

