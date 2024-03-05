So Goes Israel, So Goes America 03/05/2024

Today is all about Israel. God has told Chris Reed “So Goes Israel, So Goes America”. In other words, if we are against Israel, God will be against America. Pastor Stan shares with us how the Biden Regime abandons Israel and how Kamala Harris calls for Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza. Finally, we take a look at the Future of Israel, through the eyes of God’s Prophets.
Visit us online at:
To get Financial Advice visit:
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.