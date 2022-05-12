The Czech Republic Is Elected to the United Nations Human Rights Council To Replace Russia

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05/10/2022 According to Breaking News USA, Czech Republic is elected to the United Nations Human Rights Council instead of Russia, whose membership was suspended by 157 votes in the General Assembly due to its invasion of Ukraine.