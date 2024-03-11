What EVERY American Should Learn From ‘Cabrini’

Glenn Beck





Mar 11, 2024





Glenn Beck is stunned by the new film, “Cabrini.” It’s “one of the most beautiful films I have ever seen,” he says. But it also tells a story that all Americans should learn from, one of true “feminism,” and not the toxic leftist version that Hollywood pushes. Glenn discusses this with the film’s director, Alejandro Monteverde, whose previous film, “Sound of Freedom,” became a surprise box office sensation. Monteverde also gives a behind-the-scenes look at how the film was made and describes how he took influence from “The Godfather” and “Batman” to tell the story of a Catholic nun.





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKgJ...

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fEnAzcF4SRM



