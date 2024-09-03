💔🇵🇸How many children in #Gaza have lost one or both parents in this war?

This is the true face of the conflict, a campaign of ethnic cleansing aimed at erasing #Palestinian existence and annihilating their homeland.

The voices of these orphans narrate the tragedy of a people facing extermination in silence, their pain bearing witness to the harsh reality imposed upon them.

Who will care for these orphans?

Who will wipe their tears and compensate for their loss?

In such a cruel time, the responsibility of supporting them falls upon the entire nation, serving as a stark reminder that there are over 17,000 orphans in #Gaza, with the number steadily increasing.

Who will stop this brutal war and end the deprivation of children from their families?



