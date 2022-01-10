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Does The Election of Gabriel Boric as President of Chile Indicate Latin America is Going Communist?
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61 views • January 10, 2022
Dr. Carlos Casanova, a Professor of Law at the Pontifical University of Chile in Santiago, in an interview with William F. Jasper, analyses what the victory of revolutionary Marxist Gabriel in the December 19, 2021 Chilean election means for Chile and Latin America.
Recent articles by Prof. Carlos A. Casanova:
High Stakes Vote in Chile’s Dec. 19 Election
https://thenewamerican.com/high-stakes-vote-in-chiles-dec-19-election/
Did Chileans Choose Revolution on Election Day, Dec. 19?
https://thenewamerican.com/did-chileans-choose-revolution-on-election-day-dec-19/
Recent articles by Prof. Carlos A. Casanova:
High Stakes Vote in Chile’s Dec. 19 Election
https://thenewamerican.com/high-stakes-vote-in-chiles-dec-19-election/
Did Chileans Choose Revolution on Election Day, Dec. 19?
https://thenewamerican.com/did-chileans-choose-revolution-on-election-day-dec-19/
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