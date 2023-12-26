Live A Purposeful Life by Clarifying, Obtaining, and Sustaining Your Dreams - Julia Gentry

“Whatever is the loudest gets your attention, and whatever gets your attention gets your life,” Julia Gentry wisely advises. She founded “Dream Factory and Co.,” and travels the country speaking, encouraging, and helping people bridge the gap between their dreams and reality. She is also the author of Dream - I Dare You: A Wake-Up Call to Greater Alignment in Your Faith, Family, Career, and Community. This world-changer dissects the reasons why people give up on pursuing their dreams and offers some great advice on how to align yourself with God’s calling on your life. “Your greatest sense of pain is your greatest sense of purpose,” she proclaims.
TAKEAWAYS
Partner with your dream on a mindset, heart-set, and skill set level
Get tickets for Julia's "Dare to Dream" annual conference that's happening in Denver, CO, November 2-4
Surface-level inspirational quotes won’t fix your life if you have a toxic and negative internal belief system
Your internal beliefs have a huge influence over your life - understand how to dream and connect them to God’s calling on your life
Julia Gentry Video: https://bit.ly/3QLdy3h
Kerusso T-Shirts (get 15% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3SbSJvN
Dream - I Dare You Book: https://amzn.to/3RhizB9
Dare to Dream Conference: https://thejuliagentry.com/
Master Your Morning Routine Free Guide: https://thejuliagentry.com/align/
Website: https://thejuliagentry.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/juliacgentry
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thejuliagentry/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@thejuliagentry
Podcast: https://bit.ly/45Oiau9
2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/
