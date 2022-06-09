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Ask Dr. Jane: Is The Regular Child Vaccine Schedule Even Safe?
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2054 views • June 09, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
What is the difference between spike proteins transmitted through illness and vaccine?
What percentage of MonkeypPox cases are from vaccinated people?
Should we vaccinate our kids with other vaccines?
Ask Dr. Jane Ruby is BACK with new questions to answer!
To get the chance to hear YOUR questions answered, follow Dr. Jane on telegram @DrJaneRuby !
Watch this new segment NOW at StewPeters.com!
Prepare your family for famine and shortages by purchasing food through: HeavensHarvest.com
Don't forget to also check out DominanceOnDemand.com for help on increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot on Americans!
Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit http://goldco.com/SP
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive:
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v17sdth-ask-dr.-jane-is-the-regular-child-vaccine-schedule-even-safe.html
What is the difference between spike proteins transmitted through illness and vaccine?
What percentage of MonkeypPox cases are from vaccinated people?
Should we vaccinate our kids with other vaccines?
Ask Dr. Jane Ruby is BACK with new questions to answer!
To get the chance to hear YOUR questions answered, follow Dr. Jane on telegram @DrJaneRuby !
Watch this new segment NOW at StewPeters.com!
Prepare your family for famine and shortages by purchasing food through: HeavensHarvest.com
Don't forget to also check out DominanceOnDemand.com for help on increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot on Americans!
Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit http://goldco.com/SP
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive:
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v17sdth-ask-dr.-jane-is-the-regular-child-vaccine-schedule-even-safe.html
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