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EDUCATION, TRAINING and TACTICS; PUT WARRIOR POET SOCIETY ON YOUR FAMILYs TRAINING and EDUCATION LIST; DEFEAT WARPSPEED; COMMUNISTS; ANTIFA and BLM [Mob Rule & the Destruction of Everything ]
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88 views • November 05, 2020
SUPPORT JOHN LOVELL AND THE COMBAT TRAINING, THEORY, AND TACTICS TO TAKE DOWN THE ENEMY AND HAVE A MINDSET TO DEAL WITH AND DEFEAT COMMUNISM IN THE UNITED STATES TO PRESERVE THE UNITED STATES CONSTITUTION.
Warrior Poet Society
918K subscribers
Warrior Poet Society
918K subscribers
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