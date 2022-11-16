https://gnews.org/articles/523795
Summary：11/14/2022 President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are meeting in Indonesia to discuss cooperations between the two countries. Biden believes China and the United States leaders share responsibility to show that both countries can manage differences, and prevent competition from becoming anything near conflict. Xi Jinping looks forward to working together to bring China-US relations back to the track of healthy and stable growth.
