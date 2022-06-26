BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Curve, God's Math, and Fixed & Immovable - June 26, 2022
Russ Wade
Russ Wade
99 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
78 views • June 26, 2022

God created math in Genesis 1:14 He gave us math. Science is God's also.Science – Knowledge that can be tested, tried, and proven. Observable and measurable. There is good science and there is corrupt science.

Just like it is with theology. Do not allow the enemy to corrupt your math or your theology. Amen.


We must try the spirits.

We must point to Jesus and give all glory to God.

Paul said test all things, hold fast to what is good.


Links:

Mandelbrot Set

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kEyPWJVYp84&t=38s


Even deeper into the math sets that tie into the Mandelbrot set, this is amazing and technical. Many will not make it 6-8 min. It’s good stuff.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ovJcsL7vyrk


Refraction with inversion - Boat Float

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R-Lacu0VG3Y


Other clip from Living Waters

https://www.youtube.com/c/LivingWatersEurope


Sunset from this channel

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=omx_yStz3KE


Simple Sun Headings Animation

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nsmlKWuEIXc&t=1s


If God leads you to support my ministry, please contact me. Times are difficult so only people who God leads should respond. [email protected]

Keywords
flat earthcosmologyglobe earthdebunk flat earthearth curvatureships over horizonsun headingshow to prove the globe
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Data Center Moratoriums Quadruple to 374 as Local Opposition Mounts Ahead of Midterms, Wells Fargo Report Shows

Data Center Moratoriums Quadruple to 374 as Local Opposition Mounts Ahead of Midterms, Wells Fargo Report Shows

Edison Reed
Twenty-five years of &#8220;temporary&#8221;: how 9/11 built a surveillance state Americans never voted for

Twenty-five years of “temporary”: how 9/11 built a surveillance state Americans never voted for

Lance D Johnson
Singapore Considers Chemical Castration as Molestation Cases Rise

Singapore Considers Chemical Castration as Molestation Cases Rise

Edison Reed
Trump Proposes Childcare Subsidy for Stay-at-Home Parents

Trump Proposes Childcare Subsidy for Stay-at-Home Parents

Sterling Ashworth
mRNA Shots Are a Bioterrorism Distribution Platform &#8211; And its Architects Must Be Prosecuted

mRNA Shots Are a Bioterrorism Distribution Platform – And its Architects Must Be Prosecuted

Mike Adams
Hawley Expands AI Surveillance Probe to Axon, Motorola and Verkada

Hawley Expands AI Surveillance Probe to Axon, Motorola and Verkada

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy