The Curve, God's Math, and Fixed & Immovable - June 26, 2022

God created math in Genesis 1:14 He gave us math. Science is God's also.Science – Knowledge that can be tested, tried, and proven. Observable and measurable. There is good science and there is corrupt science.

Just like it is with theology. Do not allow the enemy to corrupt your math or your theology. Amen.





We must try the spirits.

We must point to Jesus and give all glory to God.

Paul said test all things, hold fast to what is good.





Links:

Mandelbrot Set

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kEyPWJVYp84&t=38s





Even deeper into the math sets that tie into the Mandelbrot set, this is amazing and technical. Many will not make it 6-8 min. It’s good stuff.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ovJcsL7vyrk





Refraction with inversion - Boat Float

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R-Lacu0VG3Y





Other clip from Living Waters

https://www.youtube.com/c/LivingWatersEurope





Sunset from this channel

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=omx_yStz3KE





Simple Sun Headings Animation

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nsmlKWuEIXc&t=1s





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