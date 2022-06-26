The Curve, God's Math, and Fixed & Immovable - June 26, 2022

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God created math in Genesis 1:14 He gave us math. Science is God's also.Science – Knowledge that can be tested, tried, and proven. Observable and measurable. There is good science and there is corrupt science.
Just like it is with theology. Do not allow the enemy to corrupt your math or your theology. Amen.
We must try the spirits.
We must point to Jesus and give all glory to God.
Paul said test all things, hold fast to what is good.
Links:
Mandelbrot Set
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kEyPWJVYp84&t=38s
Even deeper into the math sets that tie into the Mandelbrot set, this is amazing and technical. Many will not make it 6-8 min. It’s good stuff.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ovJcsL7vyrk
Refraction with inversion - Boat Float
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R-Lacu0VG3Y
Other clip from Living Waters
https://www.youtube.com/c/LivingWatersEurope
Sunset from this channel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=omx_yStz3KE
Simple Sun Headings Animation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nsmlKWuEIXc&t=1s
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