WHITE HOUSE MEMOS SHOWS TRUMP IS PAYING STATES; GOVERNORS TO VIOLATE RIGHTS OF BUSINESSES; CIVIL RIGHTS; TO LOCKDOWN, MASKS, BUSINESS CLOSURES AND TO VIOLATE CONSTITUTION - THAT IS TREASON TRUMP

PATRIOTSTHE TIME HAS COME TO ARREST SCHOOL BOARD DIRECTORS, MAYORS, THE GOVERNOR AND EVERY PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIAL IN EVERY STATERE-ELECT TRUMP WHY ??? 61 MILLION UNEMPLOYED. TRUMP IS PART OF THIS COVID-19 CORRUPTION AND IS A CO-CONSPIRATOR OF THE PENTAGON, NIH, NIAID, FDA, CDC, HHS, FAUCI AND GATES IN TRYING TO KILL AMERICANSARM YOURSELVES PATRIOTS THE TIME HAS COME TO KILL OPERATION WARPSPEED AND WIPE OUT THE KILLER VACCINES, CONTACT TRACERS, LOGISTICS, NAZI WARPSPEED SS SOLDIERS, WAREHOUSES, AND ANYONE WIELDING A NEEDLE THREATENING VACCINESTHAT TRUMP IS TRYING TO KILL AMERICANS WITHGAVIN NEWSOM IS A CIVIL WAR PRIORITY TARGET ARREST ON SIGHTCOURT MARTIAL FOR TREASON AND VIOLATING THE U.S. CONSTITUTIONNO RECALL COURT MARTIAL AND REMOVE FROM OFFICEARREST EVERY COUNTY HEALTH OFFICIAL AND EVERY POLICE OFFICER THAT DARE TRY TO ARREST ANYONE FOR A MASKUSE EQUAL OR GREATER FORCE TO ARREST THESE OFFICERSIF THEY RESIST ARREST THEN THE NECESSARY FORCE TO ARREST THEM AND TURN THEM OVER TO THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT FOR PROSECUTION.IF THEY RETURN TO OFFICIAL DUTY ARREST THEM AGAIN, TAKE THEIR BADGE, GUN, AND VEHICLE. PATRIOTS WILL TAKE YOU LAW ENFORCEMENT DOWN. WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW YOU ARE ARRESTED THAT IS UP TO U.S. PATRIOTS. IF YOU VIOLATE ILLEGAL LAWS PATRIOTS WILL TAKE YOUR ASSES DOWN.THE WHITE HOUSE IS VIOLATING THE U.S. CONSTITUTION AND 10th AMENDMENT.TRUMP HAS PENCE THERE TO KEEP PUSHING THE VACCINES FOR NO VIRUS AT ALL 435 / 1000 th OF 1 % FATALITY FROM THIS VIRUS IS 5 TIMES LESS THANPATRIOTS WE ARE GOING TO WAR WITH FEMA AND IT IS TIME TO ARREST THE DIRECTOR OF FEMA AND THE TIME IS LONG PAST OVERDUE TO REMOVE ALL FEDERAL AGENCIES FROM THE STATES. FEMA WILL DO NOTHING. PATRIOTS WILL ARREST EVERY LAST FEMA PERSON AND SEND THEM TO TRUMP.PENCE & CORONA TASK FORCE CONTRACTING AND PAYING FOR STATES TO VIOLATE 10th AMENDMENT AND TAKE MONEY TO LOCKDOWN, MASKS, BUSINESS CLOSURES, COMMON FEDERAL AGENDA TO VIOLATE CONSTITUTIONRead the White House’s secret coronavirus red zone reportsThe Trump administration doesn’t make these reports public, but we’re collecting and publishing the COVID-19 data and recommendations for states and counties.Read the White House’s secret coronavirus red zone reportsLiz Essley WhyteLiz Essley WhyteReporterIntroductionThe White House Coronavirus Task Force issues weekly reports to governors about the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic but doesn’t make those reports public, keeping key county-level data and federal advice to states out of sight.This article is available for republishingWe ask that you credit our newsroom at the top with a line that says, “This article was originally published by the Center for Public Integrity, a nonprofit newsroom based in Washington, D.C.” and link to our homepage. Photo rights not included.The Center for Public Integrity is collecting the weekly reports for all 50 states in a new document repository, which will be updated as information comes in. Last month, Public Integrity obtained and published a copy of a 50-state report, which showed 18 states were in the “red zone” for coronavirus cases, meaning they had more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents and more than 10 percent of new tests were positive. Nine states remain in the red zone, according to a recording of an August 19 private call between federal and state officials.The White House has insisted that the response to the pandemic be led by states while the federal government provides guidance.“The White House Coronavirus Task Force is providing tailored recommendations weekly to every governor and health commissioner for their states and counties,” White House spokesman Judd Deere said in an email to Public Integrity in early August. “From the beginning, this has been a locally executed, state managed, federally supported response as local leaders are best positioned to make on-the-ground decisions for their communities armed with [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines and best practices to limit the spread of COVID-19. As the President has said, the cure cannot be worse than the disease and the United States will not be shut down again.”