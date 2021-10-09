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Victoria's Secret is starting to admit their secret that their models are men and not women
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378 views • October 09, 2021
Victoria Secret spills the secret. Those aren't women you are watching. Those are transgender men. Be careful what you lust after. It probably isn't what you think it is.
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (October 2021). Victoria’s Secret company has been forced to “slow disclosure” that their secret is that their models are men and not women. We real Christians had been exposing the inverted sex body elites for ages. Since the real Christians exposed all the secrets of the Western feminist nations’ nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar “gay mafia elite” feminist politician witches and feminist Hollywood witches and feminist idol singer witches and feminist royal family witches and feminist Vatican witches and feminist UN witches and feminist corporation witches and feminist CIA NSA MI6 FBI witches and feminist court judges witches and feminist media witches and feminist military witches and feminist college witches and feminist church witches, that all their men are women’s cloned hybrid avatar bodies converted to men’s bodies, and all their women are men’s cloned hybrid avatar bodies converted to women’s bodies, so that is why they Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) orgy child sex magick “bisexual Draco” “quadsexual Pleiadian” “multisexual Mantis” “hermaphrodite Pleiadian fallen angel” spirit cooking ritual lesbian rape our human girls and gay sodomize our human boys, and that a lot of them have hermaphrodite bodies with both men and women’s genitals penis & vagina, in order to rape both boys and girls, so Satan Lucifer’s Illuminati NWO has been forced to slowly disclose their secrets to get the humans accustomed to the “new normal.” The “inverted male female transgender sex bodies” and the “vaccine passport” will be the new normal of planet earth’s NWO after we real Christians finish our warning and are raptured into heaven, and Satan Lucifer is able to start his NWO. The pastors and religious Christians are condoning all of this by their silence and hiding all the facts from the humans. They are cowardly traitors to our God and our human homo-sapiens specie, and refuse to warn or teach or inform or expose or preach or share any of these things to the humans as the Bible’s “watchmen on the wall,” because they do not want to get assassinated, and their families all killed, and lose all their church donators and Christian book customers and Christian ministry business customers. Satan Lucifer inverts everything that is of God, so they will be probably removing the penis from the men, and attaching the penis to the women, and removing the vagina from the women, and attaching the vagina to the men, as part of their first reformation of the human specie, for the 1% they intend to keep alive for child sex slaves and human meat food and dissection experiments and cyborg industry and Mars planet slaves. The pastors and religious Christians are not exposing this, so they are not only removing God’s spiritual protection by redefining hundreds of Bible verses, and removing women’s head coverings in order to worship Jezebel, and cross-dressing in “Satan Lucifer’s 1840s to 2020s cross-dress-project” men’s trousers, and stealing unbiblical 10% salary tithe taxes, and bringing back all the fallen angel devils and nephilim & chimera aliens back from the abyss, but the pastors and religious Christians are also condoning all of the sex inversion by their silence concerning all of this, just as in their silence about thousands of other things the real Christians exposed and informed and preached and warned. What kind of traitors are running our churches or rather the Illuminati 501c3 churches? End of transmission…
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (October 2021). Victoria’s Secret company has been forced to “slow disclosure” that their secret is that their models are men and not women. We real Christians had been exposing the inverted sex body elites for ages. Since the real Christians exposed all the secrets of the Western feminist nations’ nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar “gay mafia elite” feminist politician witches and feminist Hollywood witches and feminist idol singer witches and feminist royal family witches and feminist Vatican witches and feminist UN witches and feminist corporation witches and feminist CIA NSA MI6 FBI witches and feminist court judges witches and feminist media witches and feminist military witches and feminist college witches and feminist church witches, that all their men are women’s cloned hybrid avatar bodies converted to men’s bodies, and all their women are men’s cloned hybrid avatar bodies converted to women’s bodies, so that is why they Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) orgy child sex magick “bisexual Draco” “quadsexual Pleiadian” “multisexual Mantis” “hermaphrodite Pleiadian fallen angel” spirit cooking ritual lesbian rape our human girls and gay sodomize our human boys, and that a lot of them have hermaphrodite bodies with both men and women’s genitals penis & vagina, in order to rape both boys and girls, so Satan Lucifer’s Illuminati NWO has been forced to slowly disclose their secrets to get the humans accustomed to the “new normal.” The “inverted male female transgender sex bodies” and the “vaccine passport” will be the new normal of planet earth’s NWO after we real Christians finish our warning and are raptured into heaven, and Satan Lucifer is able to start his NWO. The pastors and religious Christians are condoning all of this by their silence and hiding all the facts from the humans. They are cowardly traitors to our God and our human homo-sapiens specie, and refuse to warn or teach or inform or expose or preach or share any of these things to the humans as the Bible’s “watchmen on the wall,” because they do not want to get assassinated, and their families all killed, and lose all their church donators and Christian book customers and Christian ministry business customers. Satan Lucifer inverts everything that is of God, so they will be probably removing the penis from the men, and attaching the penis to the women, and removing the vagina from the women, and attaching the vagina to the men, as part of their first reformation of the human specie, for the 1% they intend to keep alive for child sex slaves and human meat food and dissection experiments and cyborg industry and Mars planet slaves. The pastors and religious Christians are not exposing this, so they are not only removing God’s spiritual protection by redefining hundreds of Bible verses, and removing women’s head coverings in order to worship Jezebel, and cross-dressing in “Satan Lucifer’s 1840s to 2020s cross-dress-project” men’s trousers, and stealing unbiblical 10% salary tithe taxes, and bringing back all the fallen angel devils and nephilim & chimera aliens back from the abyss, but the pastors and religious Christians are also condoning all of the sex inversion by their silence concerning all of this, just as in their silence about thousands of other things the real Christians exposed and informed and preached and warned. What kind of traitors are running our churches or rather the Illuminati 501c3 churches? End of transmission…
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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