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Collapse of Many Ancient Civilizations was Caused by the 'Mysterious People of the Sea' [18.07.2021]
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246 views • July 19, 2021
Suggestion: See Spacebusters 'Atlantis Rising' Part 1- 5 about the 'Mysterious People of the Sea' :)
'To know the future you must know the past.
A great hush is being kept from mankind... In this series, we will discuss what it is and why.'
Atlantis Rising Part 1 - https://youtu.be/Q-CjABSP2Ls
Atlantis Rising Part 2 - https://youtu.be/pV7ukIv3eQA
Atlantis Rising Part 3 - https://youtu.be/6cxQ-tRtE4I
Atlantis Rising Part 4: The World Before Oceans - https://youtu.be/-iN4XUorGOY
Atlantis Rising Part 4B: The Literal World Tree - https://youtu.be/GS2FGHbFFWw
Atlantis Rising Part 5 Finale: - https://youtu.be/9vmWdmiCx08
Also on my channel here.
--
During the late Bronze Age from 1200 BC and into the early Iron Age, civilisations across the Near East, Aegean, Anatolia, North Africa, the Caucasus, the Balkans, and the Eastern Mediterranean collapsed and practically disappeared from the map.
Archaeologists believe that various circumstances came together to produce this period of collapse, but the migrations and invasions of various population groups throughout the Mediterranean world were an important contributing factor.
Egyptian sources call these wandering tribes "peoples of the sea" but do not identify them any further than that.
The identity of these so-called Sea Peoples is one of the great unsolved mysteries of archaeology.
-
6,841 views Premiered 10 hours ago
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
458K subscribers
https://youtu.be/STVrA6JLGjk
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=STVrA6JLGjk
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
'To know the future you must know the past.
A great hush is being kept from mankind... In this series, we will discuss what it is and why.'
Atlantis Rising Part 1 - https://youtu.be/Q-CjABSP2Ls
Atlantis Rising Part 2 - https://youtu.be/pV7ukIv3eQA
Atlantis Rising Part 3 - https://youtu.be/6cxQ-tRtE4I
Atlantis Rising Part 4: The World Before Oceans - https://youtu.be/-iN4XUorGOY
Atlantis Rising Part 4B: The Literal World Tree - https://youtu.be/GS2FGHbFFWw
Atlantis Rising Part 5 Finale: - https://youtu.be/9vmWdmiCx08
Also on my channel here.
--
During the late Bronze Age from 1200 BC and into the early Iron Age, civilisations across the Near East, Aegean, Anatolia, North Africa, the Caucasus, the Balkans, and the Eastern Mediterranean collapsed and practically disappeared from the map.
Archaeologists believe that various circumstances came together to produce this period of collapse, but the migrations and invasions of various population groups throughout the Mediterranean world were an important contributing factor.
Egyptian sources call these wandering tribes "peoples of the sea" but do not identify them any further than that.
The identity of these so-called Sea Peoples is one of the great unsolved mysteries of archaeology.
-
6,841 views Premiered 10 hours ago
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
458K subscribers
https://youtu.be/STVrA6JLGjk
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=STVrA6JLGjk
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
Keywords
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