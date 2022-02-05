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ReFounding America and the World-- Reclaiming Ourselves and Humanity
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8655 views • February 05, 2022
How do we triumph in our personal lives when confronted with so much growing oppression? When life becomes personally and politically demoralizing , it is both possible and necessary to find renewed spiritual, emotional, and psychological strength. This short video provides the basic principles for personally overcoming the massive assault on our independence, confidence, and self-worth.
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