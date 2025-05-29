© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What is the Secret Purpose of the Legal System?
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
28 views • 18 hours ago
In this monocast, Scott zooms out to the big picture spiritual agenda and then drills down to the nitty gritty of how the legal system is designed to facilitate the hastening death scheme we've tacitly embraced.Show more----------------------------Links for this episode:Bleed Out - https://play.max.com/video/watch/6f72cd56-4e1f-4315-bce0-eaea67990c59/b406367a-a59e-4d40-a433-f180e610fc4dSchara Family Trial Against Ascension Health Set to Begin https://itnshow.com/2025/04/24/schara-family-trial-against-ascension-health-set-to-begin/A Civil Action - Opening Scene https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wt69UvLgfGYDeposition Testimony - This Catholic hospital is evil https://www.youtube.com/shorts/Sqx8yqcWUAENo Mercy documentary https://vimeo.com/1022984107/a80abb04d7A Civil Action https://www.youtube.com/shorts/LUr7wzvvNAkThe Verdict (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qjYP7J3oP9QPowerpoint https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/ap7o7oypxg4yo78l5gz31/Secret-Purpose-of-the-Legal-System.pptx?rlkey=f6bcfjsvmeuexn99tv6a3s1zr&;st=7vgd6hw9&dl=0--------------------To learn more about Our Amazing Grace, visit our websites: www.ouramazinggrace.net/homewww.graceschara.com/To sign up for Our Amazing Grace Newsletter: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/subscribeShow less
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.