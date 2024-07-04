BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - July 2, 2024
Jotatay2K4
Jotatay2K4
32 followers
18 views • 10 months ago

 Episode 2315 - What kind of testing has been performed to ok the new Covid shot? -What has State farm demanded from the state of California? -Are you supporting companies that represent what you believe? -How much have we compromised in our country? -A family with autism twins uses what protocol to help reverse the effects of autism? -Are you willing to take the risk that comes from a vaccine or give it to your children without doing research? -CERN: what are the portals opening us up too? -How much is diet related to health issues? Can autism be reversed? High energy must hear green show!

healthcurrent eventsnutritionpoliticsgodjesuskabbalah
