Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - July 2, 2024

Episode 2315 - What kind of testing has been performed to ok the new Covid shot? -What has State farm demanded from the state of California? -Are you supporting companies that represent what you believe? -How much have we compromised in our country? -A family with autism twins uses what protocol to help reverse the effects of autism? -Are you willing to take the risk that comes from a vaccine or give it to your children without doing research? -CERN: what are the portals opening us up too? -How much is diet related to health issues? Can autism be reversed? High energy must hear green show!