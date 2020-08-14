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Gov't tracking group names Kamala Harris the Senate's most liberal member
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10 views • August 14, 2020
Kamala Harris is often referred to as a moderate Democrat, but her voting record in the Senate suggests otherwise. One America's Hans Hubbard reports.
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