The AI Turning Point, an interview with Aaron Day

We’re approaching a true AI turning point. Rising compute costs, energy constraints, and shifting innovation centers are reshaping how AI evolves and who leads it. As centralized control collides with open-source momentum, the next phase won’t just be about smarter models, but access, efficiency, and strategy. This conversation breaks down what 2026 may bring and why today’s moment matters more than people realize. Watch the latest interview for the full perspective.
#AITrends #FutureOfAI #TechShift #DigitalInnovation
