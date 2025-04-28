Brighteon Broadcast News, Apr 28, 2025 – HIDDEN HEALTH SECRETS: Neuroprotective molecules in green tea, suppressed cancer cures and more

- Green Tea and Cognitive Benefits (0:10)

- Critique of Pharmaceuticals and Big Pharma (2:39)

- Green Tea and Brain Health (4:31)

- Speed Cubing and Cognitive Training (10:47)

- Green Tea and Cancer Prevention (15:59)

- Green Tea and Heavy Metal Detoxification (24:45)

- L-Theanine and Anxiety Relief (30:04)

- Catechins and Polyphenols in Green Tea (36:21)

- Green Tea Extracts and Supplements (39:14)

- Green Tea and Cancer Therapy (50:57)

- Colloidal Silver and Its Benefits (1:11:38)

- Silver Nanoparticles and Cancer Research (1:23:02)

- Historical and Metaphysical Significance of Metals (1:26:08)

- Economic and Political Implications of Metals (1:27:53)

- Challenges and Opportunities in Health and Science (1:30:08)

- Personal Reflections and Future Plans (1:37:17)

- Final Thoughts and Gratitude (1:41:15)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger

🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/