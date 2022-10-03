NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 10/03/22

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The world of the liberal left wants us all to believe if you are trans, you are magically the sex you were not born. YOU ARE NOT. The world of the left wants us to believe there are 57 or more sexes. There are not. There are only two. Only God can change the truth, and these people who are indoctirnating are wrong. Hear me Kamala Harris?