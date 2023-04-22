John Brennan Missing After CIA Admits Hiring 9/11 Hijackers To Fly Planes Into Twin Towers

A newly declassified U.S. government document has confirmed what alternative media have been reporting for years: the 9/11 attacks were an inside job perpetrated by U.S. government assets.
John Brennan has gone missing following the release of the bombshell court filing from the Guantanamo Military Commission, that admit the department under his control in the lead up to 9/11 recruited two of the hijackers before they flew planes into the World Trade Center buildings.
Now that the public is familiar with the intelligence community’s antics to overthrow a sitting U.S. president, the notion the CIA could bear some responsibility for the 9/11 attacks seems within the realm of possibility.
After all, the U.S. government has a long and storied history of perpetrating false flag operations against the American people.
