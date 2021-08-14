The Silent War Ep. 6083: Patient Euthanasia, Election Integrity Caucus! Durham, 3am Election Hijack

In this episode of The Silent War-No Jab, no Job comes to Australia,Ted Cruz heroically blocks the 3am Democrat Federal Takeover of Elections... this time.Doctor in Sarasota Hospital Witnesses a 50-Year-Old Man Being ‘COVID Killed’ by Hospital PersonnelLEAKED AUDIO: Biden’s Radical DHS Chief Mayorkas on Border Crisis: “This is Unsustainable.10,000 Taliban took over Afghanistan in days.Jimmy Fallon and other SNL cast members implicated in underage sex lawsuit.The head of the SBA to be sued personally for racist double standardsSen. Rogers Announces Election Integrity Caucus Consisting of Legislators from All 50 StatesAlso, updates from Durham, who is presenting evidence to a jury.And, the newest song from cultural superstar, Tom MacDonald.All of this, and much more.For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/newsAlso follow us at GabNemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsorsShop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots."Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."Other LinksJoin our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat