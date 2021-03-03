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An overview of the Corona virus to date - with Dr. Colin Barron
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141 views • March 03, 2021
Yet another, out of the hundreds of thousands of professors, doctors, epidemiologist, virologists, frontline medical health carers, medical scientists and researchers who are coming out in their droves in opposition to the madness.
More common sense and decades of experience from Dr. Colin Barron, who gives an overview of where we've arrived at in the wake of this fake pandemic.
More common sense and decades of experience from Dr. Colin Barron, who gives an overview of where we've arrived at in the wake of this fake pandemic.
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