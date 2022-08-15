The Deep State Officially Declares War on All Americans with Mar-A-Lago FBI Raid | Dr. Mark Sherwood

In the evening hours while President Trump was away the FBI raided his home in Florida and blew open a safe. Nothing was there but this comes hot off the heels of his speech during CPAC over the past weekend. This also comes as they release ridiculous toilet photos regarding Trump.

The Marxists of the Unselect Committee have been unsuccessful in pinning destruction of the country upon Trump. Now, even though in denial, the Biden regime's weaponized Merrick Garland DOJ attacks an opposing political figure while he's away from home. What does this officially mean for Americans and those who show any dissidence toward the sitting administrations in the future? Are we being goaded toward civil war?

Dr. Mark Sherwood joins to discuss the Alex Jones trial and the attack upon American's first amendment protections. Also, what can people do to stay healthy with food shortages? Is the federal decriminalization of marijuana helpful for the country?

Follow BFBN on twitter: @dloydfaulk @bf_frontline

On GETTR and Frank Social: @BFBroadcasting

On Telegram: https://t.me/BFBroadcasting

On Rumble: BFBroadcasting

Support independent media:

- New items are arriving and you don't want to miss having them first like the Pet Blankets and Dog Beds. Save up to 66% now with the code: Battle. Visit https://mypillow.com/battle and https://mystore.com or call (800) 559-7535.

- Visit https://sherwood.tv/battlefront and get Drs. Mark and Michele Sherwood's free ebook. While you're there visit the store for deeper understanding and supplements to be successful. Hit that Functional Medical Institute. Use the code BATTLEFRONT at checkout on all items.

- Visit https://micronicsilver.net and save 10% with the code BATTLE. Get products like the amazing Silvizone Skin Cream and enjoy the benefits of younger looking skin and inflammation relief. What benefits will you experience personally?

⁃ I drink the coffee of PATRIOTS and every time I take a sip of that coffee...mmm...It tastes like FREEDOM. Use code BATTLE for 10% off at https://freedomfirstcoffee.com and catch you later. Drink that coffee.

- Get your ReAwaken America Tour tickets for 10% off using the code BATTLE at https://timetofreeamerica.com or text (918) 851-0102

- Stock up on your medicine cabinet ahead of time and get Dr. Stella's new book, Let America Live with 5 % off using the code BATTLE at https://drstellamd.com

- Get Chris Brugard's revealing documentary about the January 6th events at https://givemelibertynow.org/battlefront and see what is occurring before it's too late.

- Protect your wealth and savings. Find out if investing in gold is right for your family's plan. Visit https://ourgoldguy.com and talk to IRA. Be sure to let him know it was Dustin Faulkner who sent you.

- Subscribe to the new FreedomFirstTV including exclusive shows from Dr. Kandiss Taylor, JD Rucker, Chad Caton, Jeff Dornik, Dr. Mark Sherwood and more! Use the code DUSTIN for 25% off at https://freedomfirst.tv