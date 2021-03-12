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Monkey Werx Overwatch SITREP 11March2021 Israeli Gulfstream G550 Side looking Radar, Texas Fires
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201 views • March 12, 2021
A continued uptick in activity of P8's off the Florida Coast as well as an uptick in activity at Guantanamo Bay. Israeli Gulfstream G550 Side looking Radar. Tankers, Middle East Activities, TFR, Active Fires,
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