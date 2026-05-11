Historical famines and societal instability patterns, an interview with Michael Yon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Stay informed on current events, visit www.naturalnews.com
History shows famines rarely begin overnight. They build slowly through inflation, disrupted trade routes, resource shortages, and social instability. By the time the average citizen notices, systems are already failing. Experts studying past collapses say the most dangerous phase is when normal life appears intact — right before everything rapidly changes.
#History #Famine #EconomicCollapse #GlobalRisk #Civilization #Preparedness #SocialInstability
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
7:17End Screen