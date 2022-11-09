North Korea Vows 'Resolute' Military Response, Pyongyang Slams US-S.Korea Drills

https://gnews.org/articles/514256
Summary：11/8/2022 In response to the biggest ever U.S.-South Korea joint airforce drill from November 1 to 6, Pyongyang issued a strong statement, calling it “an open provocation” and “a dangerous war drill of very high aggressive nature”, and vowing to take resolute military countermeasures. North Korea also test fired multiple missiles during this military exercise.
