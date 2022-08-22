12 MILLION DEAD FROM VAX? - NEW SHOCKING ESTIMATES! - MSM IS FORCED TO ADMIT LOCKDOWNS KILLED (mirrored)

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Josh Sigurdson reports on new shocking revelations as we see countless studies on the side effects and dangers of covid "vaccines" pile in as death rates spike 163% year over year according to Lincoln National, new ballpark estimates on death from the jab now top around 6-12 million people worldwide.

This number seems over the top, but the evidence seems to point to it being entirely correct as deaths skyrocket.

From a 1,000% plus increase in cancer year over year, 1100% increase in miscarriage, autoimmune disorders, heart attacks, everything under the sun, the so-called "Sudden Adult Death Syndrome coincidence" is for many obvious reasons showing itself to not be such a coincidence.





In this video, we break down a bunch of the latest studies, including fertility studies, coverups by Pfizer and the FDA as well as auto-immune disorders.

All the while, New Zealand sees a 7X increase in sickness in 2022. Imagine that.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





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