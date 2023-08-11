While British Intelligence continues to make itself a laughing stock, with its attempts to justify the failure of the Ukrainian army's counteroffensive in the 'Zaporizhzhia' direction, seriously stating that bushes and large vegetation are to blame for everything, the Russian army continues its victorious offensive in the 'Kupyansk' direction. As a result of well-coordinated actions, the Russian troops managed to come close to the city of 'Kupyansk'. Residents of 'Kupyansk' claim that the sounds of Russian artillery can already be heard even in the Western part of this city.
