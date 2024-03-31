gods of CERN & Eclipses

On April 8, 2024 America will witness its second solar eclipse in seven years forming a biblical Mark over the country.
On April 8, 2024 NASA will shoot 3 missiles called Apophis, the snake god that attacks Ra, the Sun god, to investigate the eclipse.
On April 8, 2024, CERN, built on the god Apollo’s Temple, openly unveils Shiva, the god of destruction will reactivate massive proton bombardment attempting to open doorways. "Out of this door might come something, or we might send something through it," said Sergio Bertolucci of CERN.
NASA reports imperative solar wind news via Enlil, their prediction modeler. Enlil is the Babylonian King of the gods.
Zeus-3D, another god, displays astrophysical applications.
Aleister Crowley Rock Stars will worship Aiwass, an Egyptian god from April 8-10 for their 120th anniversary.
And Obama (Gog?) is returning to his stage.
Planets align. Ishtar Bunny & Eggs
Red Cows are being prepared…for another year.
