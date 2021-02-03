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Paul Revere: America's Spy & Manufacturer - Episode 22 - The Smiths Of Liberty
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31 views • February 03, 2021
In Episode 22 of The Smiths Of Liberty, we look at "revered" (pun INTENDED) American Patriot and Spy, Paul Revere. Join us as we look at his early life as a silversmith, his famous Midnight Ride to alert the colonists of British troop movements and his later life as a successful businessman and early industrialist.
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